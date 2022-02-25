Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,581 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $79.77 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

