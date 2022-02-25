Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9,142.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,222,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49,723.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 218,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.