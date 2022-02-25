Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 17,381 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

