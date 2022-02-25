Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,233 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $341.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

