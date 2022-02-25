Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 62,804 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,921,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,056,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

