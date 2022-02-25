Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

