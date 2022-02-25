Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.64 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 758.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.