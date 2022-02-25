Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

HYD stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12.

