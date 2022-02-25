Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3,021.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 122,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $20,108,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.