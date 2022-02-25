Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,613,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,487,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.66 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

