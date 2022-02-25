Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after buying an additional 211,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,178,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,754,000 after buying an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

