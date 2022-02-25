Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $23.15 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.