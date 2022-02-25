Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 34,254 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,254 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,011,000 after buying an additional 334,466 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 182,876 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,563,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

