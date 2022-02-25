Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,060 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,870,000 after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

