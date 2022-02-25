Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,471 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.62 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $33.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

