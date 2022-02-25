Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.13.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

