Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

