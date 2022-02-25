PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.32% of PagSeguro Digital worth $54,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $15.67 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.