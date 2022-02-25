Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Trading Up 10.9%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,328,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,047,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paladin Energy (PALAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.