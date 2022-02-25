Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Trading Up 10.9%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,328,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,047,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

