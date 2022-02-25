Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,561. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.73 and its 200-day moving average is $495.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

