Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.47. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 3,902,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,786. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.