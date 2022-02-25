Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

PAAS stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 90,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

