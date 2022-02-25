Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.38.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$26.52 and a 12-month high of C$43.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030 in the last 90 days.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

