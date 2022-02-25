Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Down 2.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$29.17 and last traded at C$29.34. Approximately 111,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 522,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

