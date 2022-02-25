PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00016578 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $178.53 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00109007 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 271,226,437 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.