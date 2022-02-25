Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) PT Lowered to 915.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from 950.00 to 915.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $968.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,131. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

