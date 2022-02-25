Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.11

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $5.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 423,514 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $227.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

