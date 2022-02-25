Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $25.43 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.06919650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.21 or 0.99940192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047972 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,785,422 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

