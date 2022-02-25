Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of PZZA opened at $105.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -258.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

