Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at MKM Partners

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at MKM Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Papa John’s International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

