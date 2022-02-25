Parachute Price Tops $0.0010 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $632,008.27 and approximately $163,170.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.