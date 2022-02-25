Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $10.10. Paramount Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 207,842 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

