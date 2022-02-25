Parity Group (LON:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.14 ($0.10). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market cap of £7.46 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34.
Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)
See Also
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.