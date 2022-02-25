Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,763,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NYSE PK opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.