ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,286.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $2,286.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,260.54 or 1.00028516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00064815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00308586 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.