Passage Bio (PASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.
Shares of PASG opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $22.12.
In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PASG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
