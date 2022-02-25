Passage Bio (PASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PASG opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $22.12.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 373,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,997 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Passage Bio by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PASG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.