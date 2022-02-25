Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Patrick Industries worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.