Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 6,427 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 265,940 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.