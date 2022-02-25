Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 25,142 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,759,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,674,000 after buying an additional 350,216 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,976 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $87,191,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.