Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $140.46 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.