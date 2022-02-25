Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Target by 25.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $191.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average of $236.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

