Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $1.38 Million in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 1.02% of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the third quarter valued at $329,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter valued at $2,106,000.

NYSEARCA FAPR opened at $31.04 on Friday. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

