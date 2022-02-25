Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $5,529,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $2,158,000.

DFAI opened at $27.72 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

