Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 4,384 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.42 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

