Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $320.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

