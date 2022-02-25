Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

