Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.79 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

