Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $316.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

