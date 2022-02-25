Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $945.69 Million

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.69 million and $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00074494 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

