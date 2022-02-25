PAXEX Reaches Market Cap of $10,322.60 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $10,322.60 and $28.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00288085 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1,312.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

